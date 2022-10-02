Bangladesh exports fall for the first time in 14 months

Bangladesh's exports dropped 6.25 percent year-on-year in September, the first decline in 14 months, as the global economic headwinds intensified.

Goods worth $3.9 billion were shipped out of the country last month, 7.02 percent short of the target, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Sunday.

Buoyed by last fiscal year's earnings of $52 billion, the government has set a target of $58 billion in export receipts for fiscal 2022-23.