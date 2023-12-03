Bangladesh raises LPG prices by Tk 1.93 for December as taka depreciates

Bangladesh has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking and powering vehicles, by almost Tk 2 per kg for December in light of the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar.

The price of LPG has been adjusted to Tk 117.02 per kg, up from Tk 115.09 in November, Md Nurul Amin, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a media briefing on Sunday.

This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will cost consumers Tk 1,404, a hike of Tk 23.

Saudi Aramco's cargo price (CP) for a tonne of propane and butane remained unchanged at $616.50 in December, the BERC said.