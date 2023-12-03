    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises LPG prices by Tk 1.93 for December as taka depreciates

    A 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will now cost consumers Tk 1,404, a hike of Tk 23

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM

    Bangladesh has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking and powering vehicles, by almost Tk 2 per kg for December in light of the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar.

    The price of LPG has been adjusted to Tk 117.02 per kg, up from Tk 115.09 in November, Md Nurul Amin, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a media briefing on Sunday.

    This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will cost consumers Tk 1,404, a hike of Tk 23.

    Saudi Aramco's cargo price (CP) for a tonne of propane and butane remained unchanged at $616.50 in December, the BERC said.

    But prices in the domestic market had to be increased as the value of the dollar rose by Tk 2.47 to Tk 116.39 in December, according to Amin.

    Accordingly, the price of reticulated LPG, an advanced system to supply LPG to households compared to the conventional cylinder supply, has been fixed at Tk 113.20 per kg, up from Tk 111.26 in November.

    Meanwhile, the price of autogas at the consumer level has been fixed at Tk 64.43 per litre for December, up from Tk 63.36.

    Since April 2021, the BERC has been determining domestic LPG prices based on the Saudi CP of LPG. However, consumers currently pay at least Tk 200 more for LPG in the market.

    RELATED STORIES
    Beef sellers of Dhaka ‘still making profit’ after prices fall dramatically to Tk 600 per kg
    Beef sellers ‘still making profit’ after dramatic price fall
    The falling demand and feed price bring the cost down, dragging people back to the shops
    Bangladesh lowers dollar prices by Tk 0.5 for first time since Aug 2021
    Dollar prices lowered for first time since Aug 2021
    The new prices will take effect on Thursday
    Police say Chhatra Dal leader paid arsonists for torching bus during BNP blockade
    JCD leader paid arsonists: police
    Police apprehend several culprits and they revealed information about the sabotages across the capital
    Bangladesh raises LPG price by Tk 1.48 a kg for November
    Pay Tk 1.48 more for a kg of LPG
    A 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will cost consumers Tk 1,281, up by Tk 18

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp