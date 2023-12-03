Bangladesh raises LPG prices by Tk 1.93 for December as taka depreciates

Bangladesh has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking and powering vehicles, by almost Tk 2 per kg for December in light of the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar.
The price of LPG has been adjusted to Tk 117.02 per kg, up from Tk 115.09 in November, Md Nurul Amin, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a media briefing on Sunday.
This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will cost consumers Tk 1,404, a hike of Tk 23.
Saudi Aramco's cargo price (CP) for a tonne of propane and butane remained unchanged at $616.50 in December, the BERC said.
But prices in the domestic market had to be increased as the value of the dollar rose by Tk 2.47 to Tk 116.39 in December, according to Amin.
Accordingly, the price of reticulated LPG, an advanced system to supply LPG to households compared to the conventional cylinder supply, has been fixed at Tk 113.20 per kg, up from Tk 111.26 in November.
Meanwhile, the price of autogas at the consumer level has been fixed at Tk 64.43 per litre for December, up from Tk 63.36.
Since April 2021, the BERC has been determining domestic LPG prices based on the Saudi CP of LPG. However, consumers currently pay at least Tk 200 more for LPG in the market.