Bangladesh seeks $1.5bn in loans from IMF in first payment: report

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says that Bangladesh is seeking $1.5 billion in an initial loan instalment from the International Monetary Fund, The Financial Times reports.

The country wants a total of $4.5 billion in loans from the IMF, including for climate change resilience projects and to shore up the government’s budget, but the final amount is still being negotiated, Kamal said in an interview published by the London-based newspaper on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is looking for an additional $4 billion from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency and is optimistic about securing the loans, the finance minister said.