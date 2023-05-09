Prof Nurul Islam, arguably the greatest economist of Bangladesh, dies in US

Professor Nurul Islam, considered by many as the greatest economist of Bangladesh, has died. He was 94.

Prof Islam, then a teacher of Dhaka University, had worked to craft Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Six Point Programme, highlighting the disparity between the erstwhile East Pakistan and West Pakistan. After independence, Bangabandhu made him deputy chairman of Bangladesh’s first Planning Commission.

Nurul studied at Harvard University and lived in Washington for a long time, where he passed away after Monday midnight local time, said Dr Binayak Sen, the director general at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies.

Dr Binayak said Dr Ahmed Ahsan, a neighbour of Prof Nurul in Washington, confirmed the news of the veteran economist.

Born in a middle-income family of Chattogram in 1929, Prof Nurul started his education late due to frequent transfers of his father, who was a schoolteacher.