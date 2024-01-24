Hasina orders pool of expert project directors to stop cost overruns, delays

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed officials to form a pool of expert project directors to avoid schemes overshooting budget and running behind schedule and ensure quality development work.

A directive to assess feasibility of projects worth over Tk 500 million was also issued, according to the Planning Minister Abdus Salam.

He said this is the first in nine years, presided over by Hasina, at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar’s National Economic Committee's conference room.

The prime minister also ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee headed by the principal secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office to expedite projects aided by foreign funds, he added.