Hasina orders pool of expert project directors to stop cost overruns, delays

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed officials to form a pool of expert project directors to avoid schemes overshooting budget and running behind schedule and ensure quality development work.
A directive to assess feasibility of projects worth over Tk 500 million was also issued, according to the Planning Minister Abdus Salam.
He said this is the first in nine years, presided over by Hasina, at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar’s National Economic Committee's conference room.
The prime minister also ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee headed by the principal secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office to expedite projects aided by foreign funds, he added.
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, alternative chairperson to the Planning Commission also took part in the meeting.
Following his first meeting with Hasina after taking charge of the planning portfolio, Salam said: “The prime minister said the projects have to be implemented in an outstanding manner if the development is to be of good quality.”
The minister said a proposal to form a “Project Director Pool” including experienced, skilled and capable people by the Ministry of Public Administration was placed by the Planning Commission.
“The prime minister heeded to the proposal and ordered the formation of the pool of project directors.”
She also instructed authorities to think about creating separate positions for project directors, according to the minister.
Salam said a high-level monitoring committee led by the principal secretary at the PMO has been formed to accelerate the implementation of projects with foreign funding.
A meeting will be held two months later to assess the work of this committee.