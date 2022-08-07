    বাংলা

    Oman posts 784 million rial budget surplus for H1/2022

    Gulf oil producers have benefited from the sharp rise in oil prices as Russia's invasion exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2022, 01:15 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2022, 01:15 PM

    The Omani government posted a budget surplus of 784 million rials ($2.04 billion) at the end of the first half of 2022, Oman's state news agency reported on Sunday.

    The Gulf Arab state's oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.

    Public spending rose 8.6% to 5.94 billion rials year on year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday. Total public debt was down 2.2 billion rials from the end of last year to 18.6 billion rials, the ministry said.

    Gulf oil producers have benefited from the sharp rise in oil prices, which surged past $100 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

    Oman, rated junk by ratings agencies, bought back more than $700 million of its bonds in June, a move S&P said "supports improving metrics."

    RELATED STORIES
    China's exports gain steam though outlook remains uncertain
    China's exports gain steam
    Exports have been one of the few bright spots for the Chinese economy in 2022, as widespread lockdowns hit businesses
    Bangladesh braces for cost-of-living crisis as bus fares run out of control on record fuel price surge
    Bangladesh braces for cost-of-living crunch
    Worried citizens anticipate a hike in prices of all commodities and services after unprecedented fuel price rise
    BRTA, transport owners meet to readjust fares after fuel price hike
    BRTA, transport owners meet to readjust fares
    An unprecedented hike in fuel prices has brought chaos to the sector
    Unusually large US jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike
    Unusually large US jobs number stokes case for rate hike
    The US Federal Reserve faces renewed pressure to deliver another 75 basis point interest rate hike as job gains have been accelerating unexpectedly

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher