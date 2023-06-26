Bangladesh lawmakers slam commerce minister for soaring commodity prices

"Many in parliament have said the commerce minister is involved [with the syndicate]. But he doesn't want to say it. After all this, why don't you [Munshi] resign?”

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party lawmaker Rustum Ali Faraji questioned the role of the ministry's monitoring cell in controlling prices. "What does the monitoring cell do? Syndicates must be broken up. It is certainly possible to do so if they want.”

Although the prices of goods in the global market have been on a downward trend in recent months, its effects are yet to be felt in Bangladesh, according to Shameem Haider Patwary of the Jatiya Party.

Responding to the criticism, Munshi defended his ministry and said steps are being taken to cool commodity prices.

On the issue of syndicates, he claimed that several big groups were colluding to profiteer through price gouging. "We have to be focussed. We have jailed and fined many.

"But it was always going to be difficult for us to deal with such a sudden crisis. That's why we trying [to regulate the market] within the rules through discussions."