    World economy in a difficult place but not destined to stay there: World Bank chief

    The World Bank last month cut its 2024 forecast for global economic growth to 2.4% from 2.7% earlier, citing global monetary tightening

    Published : 18 July 2023, 04:14 AM
    The world economy is in a difficult place but it is not destined to stay there, World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Monday.

    "The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody has thought but it won't mean there won't be more challenges," Banga said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in the Indian city of Gandhinagar.

    "Forecast is not equal to destiny. We can change destiny, that's what we should think of right now," Banga said.

