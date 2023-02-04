IMF loan programme positive for Bangladesh: State Minister Shamsul

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam thinks the IMF loans will positively impact Bangladesh’s economy.



He also believes the reforms suggested by the IMF as part of the loan programme are “rational”.

“Our financial sector is undergoing continuous reforms following their advice. Other lenders are showing interest as we’ve taken these proposals positively,” Shamsul said at an annual conference organised by research organisation South Asian Economic Modeling, or SANEM, in Dhaka on Saturday.