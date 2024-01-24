French farmers block roads, urge help to safeguard livelihoods

Protesting farmers blocked several roads across France on Wednesday to press the government to loosen regulations and help protect them from cheap imports and rising costs.

Farmers said the protests, with long lines of tractors snarling roads and piles of hay dropped in front of a local prefecture, will continue as long as their demands are not met, posing the first major challenge for new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Many farmers in the European Union's biggest agricultural producer struggle financially and say their livelihoods are threatened as food retailers are increasing pressure to bring down prices after a period of high inflation.

"Our costs keep increasing and this is not taken into account in what we are paid," dairy farmer Pascal Le Guern said at a road blockade in Plouisy, in Brittany in western France.

Farmers cite a government tax on tractor fuel, cheap imports, water storage issues, price pressures from retailers and red tape and environmental rules among their grievances.