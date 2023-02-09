Bangladesh Bank wants government to avoid banks for domestic borrowing 

Under pressure over falling liquidity in the banking system and runaway inflation, the Bangladesh Bank has asked the government to prioritise non-banking sources of domestic borrowing.

The advice comes at a time when the flow of funds from the central bank to the government is increasing and the heightened cash flow in the market is fuelling inflation, putting more pressure on the finances of people struggling with high cost of living.

In its latest report on the government’s domestic borrowing, the central bank analysed the loans taken from banks, financial institutions and national savings certificates in the July-November period of FY23.

“Maybe the central bank doesn’t want bank loans to flow to a particular place. It wants the banks to achieve the private sector lending target,” said Professor Mustafizur Rahman, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

The government already started borrowing less than before from savings certificates due to high interest rates, he said.

Prof Mustafizur suggested the central bank itself can be a good source of domestic borrowing.