Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president

The Asian Development Bank has appointed Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin as its vice-president for the newly created Sectors Group for three years.

Yasmin is expected to join ADB in late August, the ADB said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said she will also be responsible for the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under ADB’s new operating model.

Yasmin is currently the senior secretary at the Finance Division, the first woman to hold the post in Bangladesh’s history.