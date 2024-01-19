Australian consumers increasingly spend only on bargains

Australian consumers are tending to spend only when there are bargains to be had, as punishing home loan payments and cost of living pressures weigh on overall outlays, data from Westpac showed on Friday.

The Westpac Card Tracker Index stood at 137.2 for the week ending Jan 13, up 3 index points from mid-December, but on a quarterly basis, spending fell as shoppers forked out less on services such as travel and dining out.

The base of 100 reflects average activity in 2019.

"The Christmas-New Year period has been a sporadic one for consumer-related card activity with bursts around key sales weeks followed by sharp pull-backs," said Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac.

"The picture is broadly consistent with consumers more actively seeking out discounts to deal with cost of living pressures."

Separate data from ANZ on Friday showed a solid seasonal uplift in non-food retail spending in the last quarter of the year thanks to the increasing popularity of Black Friday sales, but the level of spending remained low.