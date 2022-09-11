Bangladesh caps dollar exchange rate for remittance at Tk 108, export proceeds at Tk 99

Foreign currency dealers and banks have finally capped the dollar exchange rates following Bangladesh Bank’s instructions amid currency volatility.

The rate for inward remittances will be Tk 108 or below and Tk 99 for export proceeds, effective from Monday. The average of the two rates will set the ceiling for letters of credit for import.

Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank and chairman of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association, announced the new rates after a meeting with the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh.

He said the rate may change anytime in line with the international market.