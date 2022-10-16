Abu Dhabi fund ADQ wields economic diplomacy to forge regional ties

A shift in strategy by Abu Dhabi to invest across the region using sovereign wealth fund ADQ reflects an effort by the Gulf oil producer to use economic diplomacy to build regional alliances, from Turkey to Israel and Egypt, three sources said.

The change suggests greater use of soft power after years when Abu Dhabi, the richest emirate in the United Arab Emirates federation, appeared to favour more hard-edged, even militarised ways to gain influence in the Middle East and North Africa.

ADQ, the smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth funds, began in 2018 as a vehicle for holding state assets.

But it has since expanded overseas. ADQ, estimated by Global SWF to manage $108 billion in assets, lined up 25 investments worth about $6.6 billion from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 this year, making it among the most active dealmakers in the Middle East.

"The region is a priority. They want to have strong political ties with these countries," one of the three sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ADQ and the UAE foreign ministry did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Abu Dhabi had pursued a hawkish foreign policy as it moved in recent years to contain Iran's growing sway in the region and counter the rise of political Islamist movements.

The hardline tone chimed with the inflexible style of then US President Donald Trump, who cast Iran as a villain and tore up a deal aimed at stopping it from developing nuclear weapons.

But military adventurism that saw the UAE wade into conflicts from Yemen to Libya and join an Arab boycott of Qatar brought little gain and caused strains with Western allies.