Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China retaliates again in Trump's trade war, prompting flight from US assets

Beijing strikes back with steep tariffs as a deepening US-China trade war rattles global markets and fuels fears of inflation and recession

Trade war: China retaliates again, prompting flight from US asset
A China Shipping container is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over US tariffs with China, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM

Related Stories
Foreign debt slips slightly in 3 months
Foreign debt slips slightly in 3 months
Revenue target unattainable with so few taxpayers: NBR
Revenue target unattainable with so few taxpayers: NBR
Trump trade war with China revives recession fears
Trump trade war with China revives recession fears
Stocks, bonds pummelled as trade war roils markets
Stocks, bonds pummelled as trade war roils markets
Read More
Fire on DU campus destroys fascism, peace motifs
Fire on DU campus destroys fascism, peace motifs
31 motorcycles vandalised in Sylhet clash over 'parking dispute'
31 motorcycles vandalised in Sylhet clash over 'parking dispute'
Bella Ramsey teases action-packed season 2 of 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey teases action-packed season 2 of 'The Last of Us'
Webb telescope documents alien planet's death plunge into a star
Webb telescope documents alien planet's death plunge into a star
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More