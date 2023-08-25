Hasina wants BRICS to become lighthouse of multi-polar world

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, among others, also exchanged pleasantries with the premier.

The prime minister also joined a photo session with the heads of state and government who arrived in Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

"We should say 'no' to artificial choices and divisions being thrown at us. We must reject attempts to weaponise universal norms and values. We need to stop the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions," she said.

She said all must speak out against threats, provocations and commission of war.

"I keep calling for channelling resources from the dangerous arms race to global public goods. We need to take responsibility for peace, justice and stability around the world," she said.

Together, all must continue to seek every one's dues for international financing and technologies and need to unite around climate justice, migrants' rights, digital equity and debt sustainability, she added.

"We must preserve the rules-based multilateral trading system with scope for using our own currencies.”

The prime minister arrived in Johannesburg on Aug 22 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the current BRICS Chair Ramaphosa.

South Africa is hosting the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are attending the BRICS summit.

Quoting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his speech at the UNGA, Hasina said, "For us in the emerging world, ... we must have faith in ourselves and in our capacity ...to fulfil our destiny and to build for ourselves a better future."