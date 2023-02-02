    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s exports rise 5.89% to $5.13bn in January

    Going against expectations, exporters have managed to maintain earnings levels for a third consecutive month

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 06:44 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 06:44 AM

    Bangladesh managed to bring in more than $5 billion in export receipts for a third consecutive month in January, beating the expectations of businesses.

    Exports increased 5.89 percent year-on-year to $5.13 billion in January, according to the data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Thursday. However, the figure was below the target of $5.25 billion set by the government, falling short by 2.10 percent.

    Bangladesh earned over $5 billion in November and December, with the December figure of $5.37 billion being the highest in the country’s history.

    The country fetched about $32.45 billion in the first seven months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, a 9.81 percent jump from a year earlier.

    Garment owners, whose exports account for the vast majority of Bangladesh’s earnings from abroad, have warned for the past four months that high inflation in Europe and America would cut into their sales.

    Combined with the gas and power crisis in Bangladesh, they had expressed fears of a dip in exports in January.

    Garment exports rose 14.31 percent to $27.42 billion in the July-January period from a year earlier, beating the $26.17 billion target, EPB data shows.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022.
    Indian budget likely to push spending to support growth
    Critics say Modi's economic policies have largely benefited big companies, while putting more tax burden on middle class families
    People buy dates from a market selling food at discounted prices, after a devaluation of the Egyptian pound led to a sharp increase in prices, in Giza, Egypt, January 28, 2023.
    Egypt rolls out early Ramadan discounts
    Inflation-stricken Egyptians are flocking to discounted ‘Ahlan (Welcome) Ramadan’ markets
    A man counts Lebanese pound banknotes at an exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon, January 11, 2023.
    Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
    A three-year economic meltdown has led the country's once-lauded financial sector to atrophy
    Bangladesh reserves to fall to $30bn in FY23 before bouncing back: IMF
    Bangladesh reserves expected to erode to $30bn in FY23: IMF
    IMF predicts Bangladesh’s reserves will bounce back in FY24 to an estimated $34.2 billion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher