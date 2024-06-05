Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Parliament session for 2024-25 budget begins

Besides his first national expenditure plan, Mahmood Ali will also present the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year in this session

Parliament session for 2024-25 budget begins

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 11:34 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 11:34 PM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland
Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland
Hasina congratulates Modi on election win
Hasina congratulates Modi on election win
Religion minister's stolen phone returned from Malaysia
Religion minister's stolen phone returned from Malaysia
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More