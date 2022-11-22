Bangladesh power distributors want retail price hike as bulk tariff goes up

Companies distributing power are seeking upward adjustments to retail prices with bulk tariff increasing by 19.92 percent to Tk 6.2 per unit.

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited or WZPDCL applied for the retail price hike on Sunday, a day before Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced the rise in bulk tariff.

During the announcement, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said the change in the power tariff will have no impact on the retail prices faced by consumers for the time being. He said a new public hearing would be required for any hike in retail prices.