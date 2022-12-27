Bangladesh Bank opens research cell to combat money laundering

Bangladesh Bank has formed a research cell to look into the effectiveness of the country's anti-money laundering mechanisms and ways to recover illicit funds.

The nine-strong cell will work under the auspices of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the anti-money laundering watchdog.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the central bank, greenlighted the cell's operation on Dec 5 with special instructions.

“Research was already being conducted by a certain department. Now, a dedicated cell will do research on preventing money laundering. They will review the experience that countries around the world have had in their efforts to bring back laundered money," said Masud Biswas, head of the BFIU.