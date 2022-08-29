Bangladesh eyes purchasing fuel oil from India’s ‘surplus’ amid energy crisis

The government is considering a long-term agreement with India to bring in fuel oil from its surplus amid the energy crunch, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said.

In a discussion on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India in September, he said the neighbours are “in a better position on the fuel issue”.

“So we will definitely try to enter a long-term agreement with them if they have a surplus. But it will depend on how much they have in excess. They have their own supply and demand thing.”

Following its invasion of Ukraine in February, Russia has been slapped with several sanctions from European countries and the United States, which imposed a ban on fuel trade with Russia. The European Union also declared reducing dependency on Russia for fuel.