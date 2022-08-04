Production problems at Barapukuria power plant may start easing in 2 weeks: official

Out of the 300 Chinese workers at the mine, 77 tested positive for the coronavirus, said Saiful Islam Sarker, CEO of Barapukuria Coal Mining Company. Many of the 400 Bangladeshi workers also caught the disease, he said.

Production at the coal-based plant will now totally stop anytime soon due to a fuel shortage, its Chief Engineer Wazed Ali Sarker said on Monday.

Only one of the three units of the plant is operational now, producing around 200 megawatts of electricity.

The problems at the plant added to the woes of the people as the government resorted to rolling blackouts after it stopped buying liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market due to high prices amid a shortage of the US dollar. More than 50 percent of Bangladesh’s power plants are run by gas.

The government also suspended production at the plants run by costly diesel.

On Tuesday, the plants in Bangladesh produced around 11,700 MW of power against a demand for 13,000 MW.