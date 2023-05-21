Bangladesh’s cooking oil industry is dependent on imports. Now sunflower farming in saline soil provides a burst of sunshine

Ashim Shikari from Patuakhali saw no one cultivate a piece of fallow land for 20 years, except for paddy only during the Aman season. Last year, the local agriculture officer made him cultivate sunflowers on 0.13 hectares of the land.



“We had a bumper harvest. We never thought we could farm three different crops on this fallow land,” said Ashim, who has cultivated sunflowers on 2.13 hectares of the land of Manoharpur village in Kalapara Upazila this year as he plans commercial farming after last year’s harvest yielded almost 150 kg of sunflower seeds.



“We start sowing sunflower seeds right after harvesting Aman paddy. Some of us cultivate moong dal or mustard,” he said, adding that non-governmental organisation BRAC helped him with 12 kg of seeds worth Tk 36,000 plus Tk 24,000 cash.



The annual demand for cooking oil in Bangladesh is 2.4 million tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry. Almost 88 percent of the edible oil is imported. Bangladesh Bank data shows that the country imported edible oil worth Tk 2.53 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022.



Currently, around 300,000 tonnes of edible oil is produced in Bangladesh from mustard, sesame, and sunflower seeds. The government took different initiatives aiming to produce 1 million tonnes of cooking oil, which is 40 percent of the total demand, domestically without compromising rice production by 2025.



Now the enthusiasm among farmers about sunflowers is shining a ray of hope on the possibilities of meeting the demand domestically to some extent. Also, sunflower cultivation in the unused saline lands in the coastal areas will not hamper rice farming. It means the farmers in these areas can cultivate sunflowers for their own need, or go commercial with extra yield.



The saline fallow lands in the coastal areas are quite promising for the cultivation of sunflowers and soybeans, believes Jashim Uddin, the director of a project on cooking oil crops under the Department of Agricultural Extension.