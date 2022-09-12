Three get death for murder in Brahmanbaria

A Brahmanbaria court has sentenced three people to death and jailed another for life over the murder of Sharif Khan, a native of Akhaura's Chanpur village, in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar passed the verdict on Monday.

The capital punishment recipients are the victim's neighbour Zakir Khan, Mahbub Khan and Gazi Khan. But all three convicts are absconding.