Three get death for murder in Brahmanbaria

A Brahmanbaria court has sentenced three people to death and jailed another for life over the murder of Sharif Khan, a native of Akhaura's Chanpur village, in 2015.
District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar passed the verdict on Monday.
The capital punishment recipients are the victim's neighbour Zakir Khan, Mahbub Khan and Gazi Khan. But all three convicts are absconding.
Amanat Khan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, was in court for the verdict.
Referring to the case dossier, prosecutor Azad Rakib Ahmed Turan said Sharif was killed on Aug 6, 2015, following a dispute over the boundary of his house.
His wife Majeda Begum subsequently started a murder case against five people.
After an investigation, police pressed charges against Zakir, Mahbub, Gazi, Amanat and Amir Khan, who has since died.
Shahparan Chowdhury, the lawyer for the defendants, said he will appeal the verdict as the accused were "deprived of justice".