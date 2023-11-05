Kohli marks 35th birthday with record-equalling 49th ODI century

When India last hosted the World Cup in 2011, the only team to beat them was South Africa.

As it was, that three wicket group-stage win failed to stop MS Dhoni's men from lifting the World Cup on home soil and 12 years on, the 2023 edition of the Indian juggernaut seems to be unstoppable as they maintained their 100% record at the tournament with a 243-run win over South Africa on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, the only survivor from that 2011 Nagpur line-up, was celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday and even when a lone fan had the crowd chuckling as he started belting out an out-of-tune rendition of 'Happy Birthday' - the batsman turned a deaf ear to the commotion.