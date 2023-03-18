Williamson, Nicholls hit double tons as NZ punish Sri Lanka

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls both scored double centuries and shared a partnership of 363 as New Zealand flayed Sri Lanka's bowling to rack up an imposing 580 for four declared on the second day of the second Test on Saturday.

The tourists had responded with 26-2 by the close of play at Wellington's Basin Reserve and face an uphill battle to avoid being swept in the two-match series after losing the first Test by two wickets in Christchurch on Monday.

Williamson also scored a century, his 27th in Tests, in the second innings of that match, but Saturday's magnificent effort in the company of Nicholls was an entirely different order of dominance.