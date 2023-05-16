Khawaja heads to England with low expectations

Australia's Usman Khawaja ranks England as the toughest place for top order batsmen and will head to the Ashes with low expectations after struggling on previous tours.

Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81, and was dropped after three matches of the 2019 Ashes, which Australia drew 2-2 to retain the urn.

"England is, in my opinion, the toughest place in the world to bat for a top three batsman, plain and simple," Khawaja told Australian media.

"New ball is tough work, but then you get some (weather) conditions, and it's a bit of luck involved in it, too.

"If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, (and) if you're going to England, go with low expectations ... work on every game one at a time, because you are going to fail as a batsman.