    বাংলা

    Khawaja heads to England with low expectations

    Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81

    Reuters
    Published : 16 May 2023, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 08:56 AM

    Australia's Usman Khawaja ranks England as the toughest place for top order batsmen and will head to the Ashes with low expectations after struggling on previous tours.

    Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81, and was dropped after three matches of the 2019 Ashes, which Australia drew 2-2 to retain the urn.

    "England is, in my opinion, the toughest place in the world to bat for a top three batsman, plain and simple," Khawaja told Australian media.

    "New ball is tough work, but then you get some (weather) conditions, and it's a bit of luck involved in it, too.

    "If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, (and) if you're going to England, go with low expectations ... work on every game one at a time, because you are going to fail as a batsman.

    "But when you do score, you try to cash in as much as you can."

    Khawaja was hardly alone in struggling for runs at the top of the order in 2019, with team mate David Warner averaging 9.50, the worst ever average by an opener to play 10 innings in a series.

    Dropped after the Leeds Test in 2019, Khawaja was not recalled until the fourth Test of the last Ashes in Australia in 2021-22, which the hosts won 4-0.

    The stylish lefthander scored twin centuries batting at number five in that Sydney match and has since been a fixture in Australia's Test setup.

    "I feel like I'm a better player than I was 10 years ago," said the 36-year-old.

    "But ... there's no guarantees – (James) Anderson, (Stuart) Broad, they're unbelievable bowlers, they're tough work at the start."

    Test Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 16, 2021 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Morgan Sette/File Photo
    Australia should consider moving Warner down the order: Vaughan
    Warner has managed just one hundred as an opener in more than three years in the longest format
    England Practice - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2022 England's Stuart Broad during practice Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    Broad urges England to emulate 2005 Ashes success
    England regained the famous urn for the first time in 18 years in 2005 with a 2-1 series victory
    Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 28, 2021 England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root walk out onto the pitch before play REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    England want flat, fast pitches for Ashes: Stokes
    Australia have not relinquished the famous urn since reclaiming it in 2017-18 but will face a buoyant England team who have won 10 of their last 12 Tests
    Second Test - England v New Zealand - New Zealand Nets - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 8, 2022 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after nets
    NZ buoyant after clinching Lahore thriller: Mitchell
    Pakistan slumped to 88-7 in reply but Iftikhar Ahmed's 24-ball 60 injected drama into the contest

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury