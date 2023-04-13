Sri Lanka drop Dickwella, Samarawickrama returns

Sri Lanka left out wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella from their 15-member squad for the first Test against Ireland and called up Sadeera Samarawickrama after a five-year absence.

Dickwella was also dropped for the second Test defeat to New Zealand after he failed to impress with the bat in the first match in Christchurch last month.

The squad, which was announced on Wednesday, included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options.

Madushka made his Test debut in New Zealand, while Samarawickrama played the last of his four Test matches in December 2017.