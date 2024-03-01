Bumrah back for India's final Test against England, Rahul still recovering

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will reunite with the India team for the fifth and final Test against England, but middle order batter KL Rahul has not fully recovered from a quadricep tendon injury, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday.

India rested Bumrah for the fourth Test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and his men grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Rahul remains sidelined since hurting himself in the opening test in Hyderabad and, according to media reports, was in London to consult a specialist.