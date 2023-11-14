    বাংলা

    Taylor says favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps

    Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2023, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2023, 12:55 PM

    India are favourites heading into their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand but the hosts will be nervous about facing a side who are at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, former Black Caps skipper Ross Taylor said.

    Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford and the 39-year-old backed them to cause another upset in Mumbai on Wednesday that would send them into a third consecutive final.

    "Four years ago India went into the semi-final in Manchester as the form side in the tournament while we were more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four," Taylor wrote in his ICC column.

    "This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage.

    "But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side."

    India are the only side to win all nine of their group matches this year, including a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala, but Taylor said conditions would be different at the batter-friendly Wankhede Stadium.

    "When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first 10 overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three," Taylor said.

    "There's Shubman Gill, the number one player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle-order under pressure.

    "If you can do that, it stifles them and affects how early they can assert their dominance.

    "When they're bowling, it's similar. You want to score runs but it's also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami."

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - New Zealand Practice - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 14, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Williamson confident NZ can end India’s dreams again
    The Black Caps began the tournament with four straight wins but then suffered four successive defeats
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial
    South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 against Sri Lanka before Maxwell hammered a double century
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Netherlands - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 12, 2023 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India juggernaut faces familiar NZ hurdle in semis
    Head coach Rahul Dravid said his team would be under pressure in their fourth consecutive World Cup semi-final
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das attends a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, Apr 8, 2022.
    India central bank chief says currency markets interventions are not always 'black and white'
    Shaktikanta Das was referring to the US Treasury Department's regular foreign exchange report and similar research by IMF

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response