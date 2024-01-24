India not unbeatable at home, says skipper Rohit

India have not lost a Test series at home since 2012-13 but captain Rohit Sharma does not want him team mates to start believing they are unbeatable in their own conditions.

Since Alastair Cook led a touring England to a 2-1 series victory more than a decade ago, India have gone on to win 16 consecutive Test series at home.

Rohit's team would begin as favourites in the five-Test series against Ben Stokes's England but the home captain looked determined to prevent any complacency from creeping into their approach.

"No, no, not at all. At the end of the day, it's sport," Rohit said dismissing the suggestion in his pre-match press conference.