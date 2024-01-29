India's Jadeja, Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will miss the second Test match against England due to injuries, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

The BCCI has called up Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to replace them.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said in a statement.