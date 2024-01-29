    বাংলা

    India's Jadeja, Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries

    The BCCI has called up Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to replace them

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 01:53 PM

    India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will miss the second Test match against England due to injuries, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday. 

    The BCCI has called up Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to replace them. 

    "Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said in a statement. 

    Medium pacer Avesh Khan, who has previously represented India in limited-overs cricket, has also been named in the squad but has not been asked to immediately join the national team. 

    "Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team Madhya Pradesh and will join the test squad if required," the BCCI added. 

    The second test is set to begin in Visakhapatnam on Friday. India trail the five-match series 1-0 after losing the first test by 28 runs. 

