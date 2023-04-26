Australia's Big Bash League boosts player payments amid T20 talent war

International players in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) are set for a big pay-rise after a shake-up of the domestic T20 tournament's contracting system, amid a global battle for talent.

Overseas players who nominate for the draft will earn A$420,000 ($278,000) if selected as a "platinum" pick, the highest tier in the draft system, or a rise of 23.5% on the previous tournament.

"Gold" pick players, the second highest tier, will pocket 15% more per season (A$300,000), and third-tier "silver" picks will earn 14% more (A$200,000), organisers said on Wednesday.

The eight BBL clubs will now have a total player payments pool of A$3 million, up from A$1.9 million, to allow for the hikes.