Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India win Australia series after fifth T20 is washed out in Brisbane

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made a bright start to the final innings before the match was stopped, initially for lightning

India win Australia series
Fourth Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia - Nov 6, 2025 India players celebrate winning the match. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 05:38 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 05:38 PM

Related Stories
BCB opens probe after Jahanara’s sexual harassment claims
BCB opens probe after Jahanara’s sexual harassment claims
India, Sri Lanka venues for T20 World Cup finalised
India, Sri Lanka venues for T20 World Cup finalised
De Kock slams century as S Africa level series
De Kock slams century as S Africa level series
Read More
US hit with second day of flight cuts
US hit with second day of flight cuts
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
Police crack down on primary teachers' protest in Dhaka
Police crack down on primary teachers' protest in Dhaka
Mob loots seized hilsa from Barishal fisheries office
Mob loots seized hilsa from Barishal fisheries office
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More