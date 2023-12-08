Bangladesh: ‘200-220’ target for New Zealand enough to win Mirpur Test

“Ready to do everything to win” Bangladesh are looking to set a “200-220-run target” for New Zealand to seal the series with another victory, Bangladesh offspinner Nayeem Hasan says.

The Tigers were 30 runs ahead of New Zealand with 8 wickets in hand at the close of third day’s play in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Nayeem believes adding another 170-190 runs to their second innings total will be enough for his side, who lead the Test series 1-0, to restrict New Zealand and pick up their second win in the series.