April 13, 2025

Abhishek belts 141 as Sunrisers Hyderabad pull off IPL's second-highest successful chase

He hits 10 sixes and 14 boundaries as he notches up his first IPL century

Abhishek belts 141 as SRH pull off IPL's second-highest successfu
Indian Premier League - IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India - April 12, 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma acknowledges fans as he walks after losing his wicket for 141 runs REUTERS/Abhijit Addya

Reuters

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 02:19 AM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 02:19 AM

