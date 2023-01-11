Australia take four spinners, six quicks to India for Test series

Australia have kept their bowling options wide open for the upcoming tour of India and named four spinners and six pace bowlers in their squad for the four Test matches in February and March.

Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy was perhaps the most surprising addition to the squad that dominated South Africa on home soil to round out Australia's home summer.

The 22-year-old joins fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson as the slow bowling options for the matches in Nagpur, New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Left-armer Agar retained his place in the squad despite failing to take a wicket in the weather-disrupted draw with the Proteas that concluded on Sunday, his first Test since 2017.