Mickey Arthur appointed Pakistan's director of cricket

Pakistan have appointed their former coach Mickey Arthur as director of cricket, the cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Ex-South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the world's top-ranked T20 team.

The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old is Derbyshire head coach and will now also oversee strategy for Pakistan.