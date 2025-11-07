Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

BCB forms probe committee after Jahanara alleges sexual harassment by officials

Abdur Razzak, the new head of the board’s women’s department, says they are not placing much weight on comments from an "outsider"

BCB opens probe after Jahanara’s sexual harassment claims

Sports Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 11:27 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 11:27 AM

Related Stories
Pant back in India squad for S Africa Tests
Pant back in India squad for S Africa Tests
Cummins targets return in second Ashes Test
Cummins targets return in second Ashes Test
India outclass Australia on Gold Coast
India outclass Australia on Gold Coast
Read More
Primary teachers to begin nonstop sit-in from Saturday
Primary teachers to begin nonstop sit-in from Saturday
‘Conspiracy afoot to shatter democracy again’: Fakhrul
‘Conspiracy afoot to shatter democracy again’: Fakhrul
Several fall ill at US base after suspicious package opened
Several fall ill at US base after suspicious package opened
Authorities play down fire near Rooppur nuclear plant
Authorities play down fire near Rooppur nuclear plant
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More