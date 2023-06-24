No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report

The report said that while "extensive work" had been conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute (WIV), the agencies had not found evidence of a specific incident that could have caused the outbreak.

"We continue to have no indication that the WIV's pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic," the report said.

The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.

US President Joe Biden in March signed a bill declassifying information related to the origins of the pandemic.

Biden said at the time of signing that he shared Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.

The debate was refueled by a Wall Street Journal report in February that the US Energy Department had assessed with "low confidence" in a classified intelligence report that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.