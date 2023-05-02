Bangladesh reports 5 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

The caseload stands at 2,038,232 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,250.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
As many as 390 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.28 percent.
The Dhaka division logged all five cases.
Another eight people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,672.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
