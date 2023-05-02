Bangladesh reports 5 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,250.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 390 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.28 percent.

ritories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.