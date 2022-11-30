Bangladesh arranges 7-day booster dose drive from Dec 1

The Directorate General of Health Services has announced a seven-day special drive to administer the second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. The programme will start on Dec 1 and continue until Dec 7.

The DGHS plans to administer nearly 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 15,984 centres across the country during the drive.

The DGHS took the initiative to celebrate the month of Bangladesh’s victory in the Liberation War, said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme. The purpose of the drive is to administer doses of the shot to the population that has missed out so far.

“The doses will be administered to those waiting for their second or booster doses through the campaign, which kicks off in the month we achieved our independence,” he said. “Nearly 50 percent of people are still waiting for booster doses. We are conducting this programme so they can receive their shots.”