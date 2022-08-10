Dhaka University claims Tk 1.1m in dues from plagiarism-tainted teacher Samia Rahman

Dhaka University has accepted the early retirement request of journalism teacher Samia Rahman, but asked her to pay Tk 1.1 million in dues.

Samia, who was penalised for ‘stealing content’ in a research paper, says the authorities are seeking revenge as the High Court has overturned her demotion.

The university's Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarker, in a letter dated Aug 3, said the salary and allowance she had received while on an education leave abroad will be counted as debt.

The letter said Samia has Tk 1.6 million in her provident fund and she may pay the “dues” from there.

It also threatened action according to the rules if she did not pay the university's dues following a Syndicate decision.

Samia, who is staying in the United States, expressed anger over the university’s claim.

“The university authorities have sent this letter to take revenge on me for losing the legal battle,” she said over the phone from the US.