ULAB ranked 75th in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities 2023

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, or ULAB, has moved up 21 notches in the Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact, or WURI, ranking.
It climbed from 96th in 2022 to 75th in 2023, a statement read on Thursday.
In a ceremony held on Wednesday in Fort Myers in Florida, WURI Project Leader Professor Moon Hwy-Chang announced the top five universities to be: Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute, Arizona State University, University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University -- all from the United States.
ULAB topped the list for Bangladeshi universities, leading the seven universities that participated. The other Bangladeshi universities in the top 300 WURI ranking are the International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology, American International University Bangladesh, or AIUB, World University Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Canadian University Bangladesh and Daffodil International University.
The rest of the statement is as follows:
ULAB also improved its position in various WURI categories. Under the Industrial Application category, ULAB’s entry “ULAB TV” improved its rank from 49th in 2022 to 36th in 2023.
Under the Entrepreneurial Spirit category, ULAB’s Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival, or DIMFF, rose from 25th in 2022 to 19th in 2023. In the Ethical Value category, ULAB’s entry on Curriculum Integration Programme climbed from 36th in 2022 to 28th this year.
For Crisis Management, ULAB’s entry on its post-pandemic strategy improved from 24th last year to 15th this year. and in the Fourth Industrial Revolution category, ULAB’s “Digital Journalism: An Advanced Study Program for the Fourth Industrial Revolution” came 20th.
The WURI ranking is composed of the global top 100 and the top 50 in each of the following categories: (1) Industrial Application; (2) Entrepreneurial Spirit; (3) Ethical Value; (4) Student Mobility and Openness; (5) Crisis Management; and (6) Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The WURI ranking was developed by the Hanseatic League of Universities or HLU. The HLU Board of Trustees consists of university presidents from the Netherlands, China, Russia, Germany, South Korea, USA and Finland.
The mission of HLU is innovation in teaching and research in higher education institutions. Given its mission, HLU has formed an alternative ranking system called WURI.
Instead of looking at statistics on research, internationalisation and perception, it evaluates a university's real contribution to society. It highlights creative and innovative approaches to university research and education.