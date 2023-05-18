ULAB ranked 75th in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities 2023

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, or ULAB, has moved up 21 notches in the Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact, or WURI, ranking.

It climbed from 96th in 2022 to 75th in 2023, a statement read on Thursday.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday in Fort Myers in Florida, WURI Project Leader Professor Moon Hwy-Chang announced the top five universities to be: Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute, Arizona State University, University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University -- all from the United States.

ULAB topped the list for Bangladeshi universities, leading the seven universities that participated. The other Bangladeshi universities in the top 300 WURI ranking are the International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology, American International University Bangladesh, or AIUB, World University Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Canadian University Bangladesh and Daffodil International University.