April 13, 2025

Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Front push for trial of Dhaka University motif arson

This goes to show the failure to ensure proper security at a major event, says Chhatra Front

Student groups demand trial of DU motif fire

Dhaka University Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 12:38 AM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 12:38 AM

