DUCSU announces roadmap to election

The DUCSU election schedule is likely to be announced in the middle of May

The administration has announced a roadmap for the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) election.

The roadmap indicated the schedule for the DUCSU election is likely to be announced in the middle of May after preparations are made.

The Dhaka University Public Relations Office issued a notice on Tuesday in this regard.

The existing Dhaka University administration believes that DUCSU is an integral part of the university administration, the notice said. Students are also interested in the DUCSU election. Therefore, the current administration is sincerely working to hold the election.

The administration began to meet stakeholders in December 2024, aiming to hold a free and acceptable DUCSU election.

The DUCSU Constitutional Amendment Committee met several times, submitted a revised constitution to student organisations for approval and is waiting for approval on it from the university syndicate. Similarly, meetings were held to review the DUCSU Election Code of Conduct in January. It was finalised and is awaiting syndicate approval.

A consultation committee to provide advice on the polls, the sharing of discussion outcomes with student organisations and administration and academic officials are to be finalised by mid-April.

An Election Commission (EC) is to be formed in the first half of May, the voter list is to be readied by mid-May. The election schedule will then be announced according to the EC’s schedule.