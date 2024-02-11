Hasina receives GI certificates for Tangail saree, two other products

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for three renowned Bangladeshi products -- Tangail sarees, Narsingdi's Sagar bananas, and Gopalganj's rosogolla.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Secretary Zakia Sultana handed over the certificates to the premier at the start of a cabinet meeting at her office on Sunday.

These certificates recognise the unique geographical origin and qualities of these products.

Afterwards, Hasina also unveiled the cover of Science and Technology Minister Yeafes Osman's poetry book 'Pitarai Pratichchabi'.

The Directorate of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) has also published a gazette on the GI status of the three products.