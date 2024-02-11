    বাংলা

    Hasina receives GI certificates for Tangail saree, two other products

    It comes after a whirlwind of controversy as India was awarded GI status for the Tangail saree

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 09:27 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for three renowned Bangladeshi products -- Tangail sarees, Narsingdi's Sagar bananas, and Gopalganj's rosogolla.

    Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Secretary Zakia Sultana handed over the certificates to the premier at the start of a cabinet meeting at her office on Sunday.

    These certificates recognise the unique geographical origin and qualities of these products.

    Afterwards, Hasina also unveiled the cover of Science and Technology Minister Yeafes Osman's poetry book 'Pitarai Pratichchabi'.

    The Directorate of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) has also published a gazette on the GI status of the three products.

    It came amid a whirlwind of controversy after India's ministry of industries received GI recognition for a saree named 'Tangail Saree of Bengal', with the approval of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

    In a Facebook post, the Indian Ministry of Culture asserted that the Tangail saree originated from West Bengal, a claim that contradicts the saree's deep-rooted association with Bangladesh.

    The move sparked a backlash in Bangladesh, with saree merchants, legal experts, and rights advocates questioning how India could claim the GI recognition for the Tangail saree, given that Tangail is a region in Bangladesh and the handloom saree is a distinctly Bangladeshi product.

    In response to the controversy, Bangladesh's government agencies took action, with the Tangail district administration submitting a GI recognition application for the sarees on Feb 6. The application was subsequently approved and officially gazetted by the DPDT.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sunak's letter to Hasina affirms commitment to boosting bilateral relations
    Sunak's letter to Hasina promises boost in ties
    He hopes Bangladesh will progress in both political reconciliation and improving rights and freedoms
    Hasina stresses need to preserve traditional sports in Bangladesh
    Preserve traditional sports: Hasina
    Children learn about unity and team spirit by participating in games and sports, says Hasina
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes oath as the country's Prime Minister at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 11, 2024. REUTERS
    Bangladesh welcomes Biden letter on support for economic goals
    Biden said the US is willing to work with Bangladesh to help the South Asian nation achieve its economic goals, nearly a month after the national elections
    2 college students die as truck collides head-on with motorbike in Tangail
    2 students die in Tangail road crash
    Police believe the motorcyclist and the truck driver could not see each other due to dense fog

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps