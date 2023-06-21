Unlike Netflix, India's ZEE5 Global not balking at password sharing

Last month, Netflix told its subscribers in the United States and more than 100 countries that they had to pay more to share the service with someone outside their household. Netflix and rival Amazon Prime Video are also tapping into advertisements to bulk up their revenue.

Disney's Hotstar topped India's streaming market between January 2022 and March 2023 with a 38% share of viewership, while rivals Netflix and Prime Video held 5% each, data from research firm Media Partners Asia showed. ZEE5 held a 7% share, a notch above Sony Liv.

For ZEE5, which is looking to win new subscribers abroad, password sharing presents an opportunity.

The platform spends about $90 to acquire a single customer in the United States, its biggest overseas market. When paid users share their password with friends in places where ZEE5 is unheard of, a new customer is introduced to the brand, Anand explained.

ZEE5 tops the list of Indian streaming companies in the United States, Middle East, Europe, and Australia with about 826,600 active users, per data from research firm App Annie. Rivals Sony Liv and Alt Balaji rank lower in the order, the data showed.