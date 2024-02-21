India to oppose extended e-commerce tariff ban at WTO meet

India will oppose US and European efforts to extend a global ban on cross-border e-commerce duties at the World Trade Organisation meeting next week, two government officials said on Tuesday, fearing a continued huge loss of revenue.

New Delhi, South Africa and Indonesia want to allow developing nations to tax cross-border electronic transmissions and India will push the case at the WTO's Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi starting on Monday, the officials said.

New Delhi has said that physical goods like books and videos, once governed by traditional tariff rules, were now available as digital services and should be subject to duties.